Front Entry Door Replacement Transformation
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on May 10, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Locaiton:
Breinigsville, PA
Age of Structure:
1998
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used
The homeowners of this Breinigsville, PA home was tired of their plain 6-panel door and really wanted their door to make a statement. Our team installed an oak grain fiberglass door with Castile decorative glass and accomplished the curb appeal the client was looking for.
