Full-Frame Window Replacement Improves Newark Home

This Newark, Pennsylvania, homeowner had old single-pane windows that were showing signs of damage and were extremely inefficient. They were also becoming an eyesore for the homeowner's beautiful home.

The homeowner went with Pella because getting quality windows was a top concern. They also chose Pella because of their ability to do a full-frame replacement, as opposed to only a pocket replacement they'd been quoted by others. Full-frame replacement verses pocket replacement is incredibly important when it comes to replacing damaged windows as pocket replacements often don't rid of all the damage in the frame.

The homeowner's new vinyl casement windows are gorgeous and match their remaining older windows perfectly. We were able to get rid of the damage surrounding the affected windows of the home and upgrade the outside aesthetic and overall energy efficiency of the home. The homeowner is excited for how their replacement turned out and can't wait to see their new energy bill!