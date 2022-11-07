Garage Gets Updated to a Holiday Shop with the Help of Quad Sliding Doors

This garage is getting ready for the holiday season by transforming into a Christmas Store Boutique. Our team and Dawn and Mark Murray worked to install vinyl quad sliding glass doors to make it shopper ready.

The doors are great for letting in natural light and are an easy-to-open option for their customers. The sliding doors also work great with the overhead garage doors, which they use to close up the store. Overall, these versatile doors were the best solution for this store owner's needs!