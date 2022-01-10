Historic Philadelphia Home Gets Beautiful New Black Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on January 10, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Philadelphia, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
All windows in the front of the house
Products Used:
Located in the Queens Village neighborhood, this Philadelphia homeowner partnered with Pella to get new windows on their beautiful, historic home. We installed our wood exterior double-hung windows, which we wrapped with brickmould to match the historical profiles approved by the Philadelphia Historical Society. We did the brickmould and painting in one of our local warehouses to expedite the installation project.
Overall, the historically accurate window replacement turned out to be a stunning update.
Project Gallery
