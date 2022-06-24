Historic Philadelphia Warehouse Transformed into Apartments with Black Wood Windows

173 Berks recently underwent a huge transformation. Previously a warehouse, this newly renovated building is now an apartment building. Originally constructed and completed in 1887 for Peter Woll & Sons, this building was home to the manufacturing company, a Curled Hair & Bristles company and then a feather company later on. 173 Berks was placed on the historic register in 2018.

Our team worked with Under Construction and Cecil Baker + Partners Architects to bring this building back to life. We installed wood double-hung windows in this historic warehouse renovation.

Wood windows were a great choice as they allowed for the style versatility that this historic building needed. Wood windows will also help the new residents in the building stay comfortable, provide great functionality and showcase the beautiful craftsmanship. The contrast from black finish on the windows also helps bring the building to life, updating and modernizing the whole building. The historic windows feature a factory-applied brickmould and sill nose, and a custom-painted, four-inch cedar sill to match the historic profile. This building also needed a circle window in the clearstory of the existing stair tower, which added a unique touch to the building. The Philadelphia Historical and National Park Service approved all of the renovations.

With newly installed wood windows, modern comforts and a fast-growing neighborhood, 173 Berks is move-in ready.