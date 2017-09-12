Historic Replacement Project in Wilmington, DE

We needed to match the historical appearance of the windows without disturbing the existing trim and exterior shutters. Some of the windows were very wide and required a commercial grade product that matched the other windows. We also needed to design a solution for a very complex sunroom configuration on the side of the house.

Using Architect Series® for every opening in the house, the incredible variety of options in this product line allowed us to meet the size and aesthetic requirements on the project. The sunroom turned out amazing and successfully duplicated the original. We used a wood hinged patio door with wood casement windows and wood special shape windows to accomplish this complex configuration.