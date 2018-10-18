Historic Window Replacement With Custom Grille Pattern

The homeowner of this 1920's home in Philadelphia wanted to replace the windows in the front of the home. The main focus of this project was making sure the front windows matched the rest of the original windows in the home. The grille pattern was old and rare, so it was important we matched that as well. We installed wood double-hung windows with custom grille patterns. The new custom grille pattern and wood windows matched the other historic windows perfectly. The homeowner was very happy with the new windows and plans to do the rest of the windows in the near future.