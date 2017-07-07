Historical Replacement in Queen Village Philadelphia

This customer requested windows that were energy efficient, easy to operate, and historically accurate for this 91 year old home in Queen Village Philadelphia.

This home was registered with the Philadelphia Historical Society, so the new windows and installation had to meet the extremely strict requirements for historical renovations in Philadelphia. We did a full replacement installation with all new exterior hardwood trim to match the profile of the original windows including clamshell trim, bead and subsill. This was done to meet approval of the Philadelphia Historical Society.

Due to the beauty and historical accuracy of Pella's new Architect Series Reserve product line and the skill of our craftsman, this home is now a gem in the Queen Village Section of Philadelphia.