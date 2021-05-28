Historically Accurate Replacement Windows for Stewart Hall

Shippensburg University's Stewart Hall has a proud history dating back to when it was first constructed as a gymnasium for the campus in 1894. From being the training ground for the Olympian Jim Thorpe to a student union building to the Gary and Mary Jo Grove Exhibition Hall, this hall, named in 1950 to honor faculty members John Keats Stewart and Harriet Wylie Stewart, was ready for a revamp that held its history and welcomed the future.

Our salespeople, Justin Secrest and Kevin Camarote, worked with architect Ewing Cole and builder, East Coast Contracting, to illuminate the beautiful architecture of the building. We installed double-hung Pella Reserve windows with the first floor featuring obscure cottage sashes and the rest with fixed sashes. Our team was able to blend the new windows with the old ones by using a 3-piece brick mold to mimic the historic one while allowing each window to be trimmed to the existing Masonry opening. By applying frame expanders to each opening, we ensured the opening was sealed properly. We then could install the brick mold as tight to each opening as needed. The large custom windows were able to bring in lots of natural light to showcase the new renovations.

We are grateful to have worked on such a historic project and hope that new students, current students, alumni, staff and their families enjoy this space and its glory.