Historically Accurate Wood Windows Provide Solutions for Delaware Commercial Building
on January 12, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Wilmington, DE
Area of Structure Involved:
Many of the windows (except the picture window above the arched windows)
Products Used:
Our local Philadelphia team worked to install new double-hung windows and fixed windows on this historic brick building in Wilmington, DE. Now updated, this property features Architect Reserve wood replacement windows in a sage finish, which provides an interesting contrast against the red brick.
Another striking piece of this project is the half-circle, direct set window unit in the exterior breezeway. Because of the location of this window, we could not use insulated glass as it would cause the interior of the window to sweat, creating water inside. To prevent this issue, we chose to install a single-pane glass window instead.
Replacement Windows for Historic Buildings
When choosing windows for a historic building, wood windows are a popular option that can help preserve the traditional design feel. In this project, we also used a three-piece brick mold to create a historically accurate profile. The historically friendly sage color is from our featured palette at Pella, but we additionally offer a wide selection of colors and finishes to suit your project.
Looking for wood replacement windows to enhance your project near Wilmington, but not sure where to begin? Check out our page of Philadelphia projects where we installed wood windows to find more inspiration.
Project Gallery
