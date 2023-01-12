Historically Accurate Wood Windows Provide Solutions for Delaware Commercial Building

Our local Philadelphia team worked to install new double-hung windows and fixed windows on this historic brick building in Wilmington, DE. Now updated, this property features Architect Reserve wood replacement windows in a sage finish, which provides an interesting contrast against the red brick.

Another striking piece of this project is the half-circle, direct set window unit in the exterior breezeway. Because of the location of this window, we could not use insulated glass as it would cause the interior of the window to sweat, creating water inside. To prevent this issue, we chose to install a single-pane glass window instead.