How the Natural Sunlight Coming Through Your Windows Affects Your Life

Summer is coming! The sun will be shining brightly over the next few months, and you won’t want to miss it. Natural sunlight has been shown to have benefits on your health and overall life. Getting over the winter blues and allowing fresh air and the sun to hit your face will provide benefits for you, your home and your things. Even if you are indoors working from home or just going about everyday life, your windows can allow sunlight to come in and give you all those benefits. Our Pella products offer the ability to let in tons of natural sunlight to have a positive impact on your life. Keep reading to find out more about the benefits of natural sunlight and how Pella windows can help!

Sleep Better, Do Better

Everyone strives to get a good night’s sleep, but it isn’t always easy, so any tips and tricks are worth a shot! You have a clock that tells your body when to go to sleep and when to wake up. Things like the time of year and your work schedule can affect this rhythm and timing. Naturally waking up from the incoming sunlight helps keep your body in a rhythm, which in turn gets you a better night’s rest. And what does it mean when you have a good night’s sleep? You feel more awake and alert during the day! Natural sunlight affects you in the daytime as well in that it boosts your alertness so that you are aware of your surroundings and are making good, logical decisions and are catching all the details. This also comes with being more productive. When you are tired and feel sluggish, you don’t really want to do anything, and it takes a ton of motivation to work on your to-do list. Waking up to natural sunlight helps you start the day off right so that you can focus on the work ahead of you and get things done.

Breathe Out Stress

There’s something calming about relaxing in the sun. Everyone needs to take a quick break sometimes and what better way than to get some fresh air and soak in the sunlight. Natural sunlight makes us feel more peaceful and less stressed. We step away from all the craziness in life to just focus on the natural environment. A great room to escape to is a sunroom. This room is full of windows that, usually, can be opened so you can exhale the stress and inhale fresh air. These windows can also have screens in them so you can have them open while being protected from bugs getting in. Let some light into your life and feel the tension release and focus on that for a moment.

Take a Break from Technology

With remote work and online school still happening, our eyes, minds and body get tired from looking at a computer screen and sitting at a desk. Being able to be in the sun and feel the warmth gives you time to get away from these screens that may cause headaches and overall body aches. Opening your windows and letting in the light and fresh air is just another way to relax and take a break from your daily tasks.

Soak Up Vitamin D

Vitamin D is an essential part of our health. When your skin is exposed to sunlight, your cholesterol can make vitamin D. Having an open window allows for direct sunlight to come in to allow you to make vitamin D. Vitamin D helps to regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate in your body, which are needed to keep your bones, teeth and muscles healthy. A lack of vitamin D can result in muscle weakness, pain, fatigue and depression according to the Cleveland Clinic, which also recommends getting around 15-20 minutes a week of sun. Consult with your doctor about any questions or concerns.

Make Your Home Look Bigger

Everyone wants their homes to look and feel bigger than they are. Letting the sunlight in can help with that! Taking advantage of all the natural daylight can make your room feel less confined and more spacious. Having vertical windows can also bring in light that will have the eye focus on the vertical size of the room versus a width so that the room can appear larger. Placing windows and lighting higher up on your walls pushes people’s vision upwards.

Be Energy Efficient, Save Money

Natural light is a great way to save energy and in turn save money. Daylighting is when you strategically place windows, skylights, reflective surfaces and other openings so that sunlight can shine through and provide effective internal lighting. Special detail is made when designing and constructing a building so that daylighting can occur and maximize the visual comfort of the home and/or reduce the energy consumed. This minimizes the amount of artificial light that is needed and in turn reduces the amount of electricity and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) that needs to be used.

Keep Your Indoor Plants Alive

Light is an important element in helping your indoor plants grow. Houseplants can be affected by direct light coming from an open window as well as indirect light from a closed one. Indoor plants can photosynthesize even if the light source is being passed through a glass windowpane. A benefit of the light coming through windows for houseplants is that it can prevent the UV rays from coming in and getting to your plant. UV rays are a form of radiation and can lead to your plant aging prematurely. Having your windows closed for the light to come in may prevent your plants from being scorched by the sun. You may also want to consider the direction the window is facing as the sun hits them differently. For example, a south-facing window will feel the intensity all day, whereas an east-facing window may only get direct light in the morning.

How Pella Can Help

We offer a wide variety of windows to help you with your needs, including letting in sunlight. All of our windows offer exceptional energy efficiency. Pella Impervia fiberglass windows have a thin, durable frame that allows for more glass space, so you in turn get more surface area for the sun to shine in through. We also have a range of types of windows including single-hung, double-hung, awning, casement and picture windows that can be opened to let in direct sunlight. We have our Rolscreen retractable screens that you can place in your windows too. You can have your windows open without any concern that bugs will get in or that pets and other things can get out. We are here to help you have windows that fit your needs and do what you want them too. We can help you receive the benefits that come from natural lighting by going over what makes our products stand out and how we can design them to ensure maximum light is coming in.

We may not always think about how important sunlight is in our life, but being in natural light benefits us in multiple ways. Summertime is prime time to be out in the sun and to take in the fresh air. Taking a few moments a day to embrace the sun will help you feel less stressed, more productive and take your mind away from your computer screen.

Natural light isn’t just beneficial for you though, it’s also great for your home, your wallet and your plants. Our windows can help you achieve the look you want while bringing all that natural sunlight into your home. We provide products with innovation to reach your summer goals and get that perfect lighting. Be thankful for summer and all the natural sunlight that makes our lives better.