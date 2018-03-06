<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Authentic Grilles Complete Window Replacement

PostedbyGeoff Geibel

on March 6, 2018

old double-hung window

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Philadelphia, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of house

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows

We replaced the front windows of this classic brick Philadelphia home with wood double-hung windows.

Our Integral Light Technology® grilles are permanently bonded to the inside and outside of the window glass to create the most authentic look of true-divided-light windows. The grilles in this project keep the design authentic to the traditional style of the classic brick home.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now