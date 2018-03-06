Authentic Grilles Complete Window Replacement
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on March 6, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Philadelphia, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of house
Products Used:
We replaced the front windows of this classic brick Philadelphia home with wood double-hung windows.
Our Integral Light Technology® grilles are permanently bonded to the inside and outside of the window glass to create the most authentic look of true-divided-light windows. The grilles in this project keep the design authentic to the traditional style of the classic brick home.
Project Gallery
