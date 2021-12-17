<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Jose Pistola's Bar Gets Beautiful Window & Door Replacement

Pella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on December 17, 2021

Before

Street view of old black windows and entry door

After

Street view of new black wood casement windows and entry door with holiday decorations

Project Scope

Jose Pistola's Bar in Philadelphia needed a new entry door and windows to match its historic location and great food. We installed wood double-hung windows on the second and third floors, along with a new wood commercial entry door. Our team was able to create a custom storefront look with fixed casement windows.

All of the windows and doors are historically accurate with custom wood brickmould and were approved by the Philadelphia Historical Commission.

Project Gallery

