Jose Pistola's Bar Gets Beautiful Window & Door Replacement
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on December 17, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Philadelphia, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Business
Products Used:
Jose Pistola's Bar in Philadelphia needed a new entry door and windows to match its historic location and great food. We installed wood double-hung windows on the second and third floors, along with a new wood commercial entry door. Our team was able to create a custom storefront look with fixed casement windows.
All of the windows and doors are historically accurate with custom wood brickmould and were approved by the Philadelphia Historical Commission.
Project Gallery
