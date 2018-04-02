Vinyl Window Replacement on Historic Home
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on April 2, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Philadelphia, PA
Age of Structure:
Early 1900's
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of house
Products Used:
When it came time for window replacement, this Philadelphia homeowner wanted to keep the original window trim because of its historic value and character it brought to the home. Not a problem for Pella!
We replaced the old windows with new vinyl double-hung windows, and they fit perfectly. The homeowner can enjoy the low-maintenance and energy-efficient new vinyl windows while still keeping the trim true to the historic home.
Project Gallery
