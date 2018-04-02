<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Vinyl Window Replacement on Historic Home

PostedbyGeoff Geibel

on April 2, 2018

vinyl window with original trim

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Philadelphia, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Early 1900's

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of house

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Vinyl Windows

When it came time for window replacement, this Philadelphia homeowner wanted to keep the original window trim because of its historic value and character it brought to the home. Not a problem for Pella!

We replaced the old windows with new vinyl double-hung windows, and they fit perfectly. The homeowner can enjoy the low-maintenance and energy-efficient new vinyl windows while still keeping the trim true to the historic home.

Project Gallery

