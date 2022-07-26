Large Black Fiberglass Combination Windows Add Style and Comfort to Apartment Building

171 Berks is a fantastic new apartment building located in Philadelphia, PA that we worked on with How General Contracting and Ambit Architecture.

This apartment building features our black fiberglass large casement combination windows and operable casement windows. Our fiberglass windows have been rigorously tested to ensure they are suitable for commercial buildings, and many commercial buildings, like these, continue to choose fiberglass for their window frames.

The black window frames modernize the building and complement its various textures. The combination of windows also gives the structure a contemporary feel as their ample glass space enables plenty of natural light to shine into each apartment. The operable casement windows are also great for tenants to open and let in the fresh Philadelphia air.