Large Picture Window Increases Home's Visual Appeal and Natural Lighting
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on January 18, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Havertown, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Throughout the home
Products Used:
Our team at Pella of Philadelphia worked with O'Donnell Roofing to replace the windows throughout this home in Havertown. The new, white wood windows provide the home with fantastic energy efficiency and style.
One unique custom window installed on this home is the large, fixed window with the half circle on the top. It creates the illusion of a large, arched window. Plus, it lets in lots of natural light and creates a stunning visual appeal.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.