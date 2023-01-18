<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Large Picture Window Increases Home's Visual Appeal and Natural Lighting

on January 18, 2023

Project Scope

Our team at Pella of Philadelphia worked with O'Donnell Roofing to replace the windows throughout this home in Havertown. The new, white wood windows provide the home with fantastic energy efficiency and style.

One unique custom window installed on this home is the large, fixed window with the half circle on the top. It creates the illusion of a large, arched window. Plus, it lets in lots of natural light and creates a stunning visual appeal.

Project Gallery

