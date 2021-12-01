<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Laurel Creek Country Club Gets Window Update

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on December 1, 2021

white building with high peaks and wall full of white wood replacement windows

Project Scope

This architecture is beautiful! We installed Pella Reserve fixed frame units on this stunning country club.

The rectangular and special shape Reserve fixed frame units help to achieve this one-of-a-kind look that lets in maximum natural light.

The angled units really become the focal point at Laurel Creek Country Club and the sleek lines and mullions carry on throughout the entire project. The white finish on these wood windows matches the structure's exterior color, creating a seamless, beautiful end result!

Project Gallery

