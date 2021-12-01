Laurel Creek Country Club Gets Window Update

This architecture is beautiful! We installed Pella Reserve fixed frame units on this stunning country club.

The rectangular and special shape Reserve fixed frame units help to achieve this one-of-a-kind look that lets in maximum natural light.

The angled units really become the focal point at Laurel Creek Country Club and the sleek lines and mullions carry on throughout the entire project. The white finish on these wood windows matches the structure's exterior color, creating a seamless, beautiful end result!