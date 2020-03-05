<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Lifestyle Series Bay Window Brightens and Beautifies Coatesville Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on March 5, 2020

Before

old bow window

After

New wood bay window with white trim in Coatesville, PA, home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Coatesville, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room

  • Products Used:

    Bay Windows and Wood Windows

This home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, had a tired, old bow window with a wood stain interior that required large, bulky blinds that really darkened the space. The homeowners wanted to brighten the room and let in more natural light to modernize and cheer up their living room.

Our sales rep, Matt Eltringham, determined that the best way to do this was to replace the old bow window with a new Lifestyle Series Bay window. This allowed more glass in the window opening to bring more natural light into the room. In addition, Matt recommended a change in color from a wood stain to white to help brighten and modernize the living room.

The homeowners trusted Matt's recommendation and are ecstatic with how the beautiful bay window completely transformed the living room. They love how bright their living room is and how the new window brings the room to life in a way the old bow window just couldn't.

