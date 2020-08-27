<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Lifestyle Series Patio Door Provides Privacy & Energy Efficiency

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on August 27, 2020

Exterior view of white sliding patio door with traditional grille pattern

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Whitehall, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

This Whitehall, Pennsylvania, homeowner needed a new and more energy-efficient patio door that would allow a beautiful view of their backyard but also provide privacy when they wanted it.

In order to give the homeowners the flexibility they needed, our sales rep, Paul Alviggi, suggested our Lifestyle Series patio doors with blinds between the glass.

Not only does the new patio door look beautiful, but it is also energy-efficient and gives the homeowners both the beautiful view and privacy they desire.

