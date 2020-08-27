Lifestyle Series Patio Door Provides Privacy & Energy Efficiency

This Whitehall, Pennsylvania, homeowner needed a new and more energy-efficient patio door that would allow a beautiful view of their backyard but also provide privacy when they wanted it.

In order to give the homeowners the flexibility they needed, our sales rep, Paul Alviggi, suggested our Lifestyle Series patio doors with blinds between the glass.

Not only does the new patio door look beautiful, but it is also energy-efficient and gives the homeowners both the beautiful view and privacy they desire.