Lifestyle Series Replacement Patio Door Revamps Whitehall Patio

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on January 26, 2021

Before

Exterior view of old wood sliding patio door

After

Exterior view of new white wood sliding patio door with transom.

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Whitehall, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

This Whitehall, Pennsylvania, homeowner needed a patio door upgrade that would update the look of their deck and offer better energy efficiency.

They wanted the overall aesthetic of the patio, primarily the traditional grilles, to remain the same.

We replaced the old patio door with a Lifestyle Series Patio door with traditional grille pattern between the glass and a Rolscreen® option to give the homeowner the beauty and efficiency they needed.

