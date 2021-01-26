Lifestyle Series Replacement Patio Door Revamps Whitehall Patio
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Whitehall, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
This Whitehall, Pennsylvania, homeowner needed a patio door upgrade that would update the look of their deck and offer better energy efficiency.
They wanted the overall aesthetic of the patio, primarily the traditional grilles, to remain the same.
We replaced the old patio door with a Lifestyle Series Patio door with traditional grille pattern between the glass and a Rolscreen® option to give the homeowner the beauty and efficiency they needed.
