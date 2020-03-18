<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Lifestyle Series Windows and Patio Doors Shine in Philadelphia Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on March 18, 2020

Rear exterior view of three-story home with traditional white wood casement windows

Project Scope

This Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to update their windows, but keep the beautiful, traditional look of their home.

We matched the traditional style of their home with our Pella® Lifestyle Series wood casement windows in white with a traditional grille pattern.

The result is an updated look that matches the original traditional style of the home, but greatly increases the overall energy efficiency.

