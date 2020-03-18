Lifestyle Series Windows and Patio Doors Shine in Philadelphia Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on March 18, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Philadelphia, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to update their windows, but keep the beautiful, traditional look of their home.
We matched the traditional style of their home with our Pella® Lifestyle Series wood casement windows in white with a traditional grille pattern.
The result is an updated look that matches the original traditional style of the home, but greatly increases the overall energy efficiency.
