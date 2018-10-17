<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Low-Maintenance Fiberglass Entry Door Replacement

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on October 17, 2018

low maintenance fiberglass entry door replacement for york home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    York, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    1930's

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowner of this 1930's York, Pennsylvania, home wanted to replace the original front entry door of the home. They wanted to update the aesthetic of the entryway and wanted a door that looked like wood, but was easier to maintain. 

We installed a black fiberglass entry door. Fiberglass material gives the look of real wood with less maintenance and better energy efficiency.

