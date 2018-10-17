Low-Maintenance Fiberglass Entry Door Replacement
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on October 17, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
York, PA
Age of Structure:
1930's
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
The homeowner of this 1930's York, Pennsylvania, home wanted to replace the original front entry door of the home. They wanted to update the aesthetic of the entryway and wanted a door that looked like wood, but was easier to maintain.
We installed a black fiberglass entry door. Fiberglass material gives the look of real wood with less maintenance and better energy efficiency.
