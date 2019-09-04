<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Maroon Pella Entry Door Updates West Chester Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on September 4, 2019

Red brick home with maroon fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    West Chester, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This West Chester, Pennsylvania, homeowner had a damaged old door and really liked the idea of a low-maintenance frame and panel.

The homeowner wanted to replace with an easy-care door that would be beautiful as well.

We installed a beautiful new deluxe three panel oval fiberglass entry door in a maroon finish with decorative glass. The gorgeous, low-maintenance door upgraded the aesthetic of the entry way.

