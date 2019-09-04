Maroon Pella Entry Door Updates West Chester Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on September 4, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
West Chester, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
This West Chester, Pennsylvania, homeowner had a damaged old door and really liked the idea of a low-maintenance frame and panel.
The homeowner wanted to replace with an easy-care door that would be beautiful as well.
We installed a beautiful new deluxe three panel oval fiberglass entry door in a maroon finish with decorative glass. The gorgeous, low-maintenance door upgraded the aesthetic of the entry way.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.