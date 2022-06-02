Modern Black Windows Complete Custom Modular Home

Modular homes are houses that are built off-site, typically in an indoor, quality-controlled setting. The home is completed in sections called modules and then transported to the site where they are assembled. This house was built by Apex Homes of Pa, LLC and was installed by Hunterdon Homes, LLC in Oakhurst, NJ.

This custom modular home features our direct set fixed and casement windows along with hinged French doors around it. Our wood windows were the perfect choice for this home as they offer energy efficiency, noise control, and beautiful craftsmanship.

To enhance the home's modern look, the windows were finished in black. Black windows are a popular trend and add a sleek, contemporary feel to the home. The black windows also stand out against the white and wood exterior of the home. The front of the home also features many different sizes of windows and trim. Since casement and fixed windows have a lot of glass space to let in natural light, these windows were able to achieve the homeowner's goal while also boost curb appeal and style.