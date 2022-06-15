New Awning Window Brightens Kitchen and Provides Amazing View

This home had a fantastic window transformation in its kitchen. Before the replacement, the kitchen featured two windows behind the sink, and the divide in the middle hindered the view.

Our team replaced their old kitchen windows with a new, white wood awning window. The new large window brightens the kitchen and provides a beautiful, unobstructed view of their yard. Awning windows are a great choice for the kitchen since they allow great ventilation. Plus, their larger glass space lets in maximum natural light.

This Philadelphia homeowner is thrilled with their new kitchen window — they even reached out to thank our team and say how it elevated the style of their home!