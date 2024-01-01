Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Choosing quality building materials, including your windows and doors, is an important element of the custom build process.
Popular home styles and trends in Philadelphia
As the original capital of the United States, Philadelphia will always be rooted in traditional and Colonial styles. But contemporary style is trending, as seen in the large, black-stained wood picture windows in Wilmington and Malvern.
Trends in the area include casement windows, double-hung windows, multi-slide doors, and bifold patio doors to make their houses feel bigger and brighter.
Whether you're a strict traditionalist or want something a little more modern, the team at Pella of Philadelphia can help. With our expertise in style, orientation, placement, room use, energy efficiency, and local building codes, you can trust that your home is in the right hands.
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
