New Entry Door and Casement Windows Contemporize Exterior

This Wilmington, Delaware, home had really old steel commercial windows that didn't operate to allow for airflow. The windows left the home freezing in the winter and hot and humid in the summer.

Because the windows play a major role in the structure and look of the home, it was paramount to the homeowners that the replacement windows function but still have the same symmetry as the old ones.

We installed architect series contemporary wood casement windows to keep the striking modern look. The homeowners loved the iron ore color, and it was initially what sold them on the beautiful contemporary series. Thanks to project manager Brian Parfit, the new windows were sized perfectly and allowed for identical symmetry.

We also replaced the old red entry door with a contemporary black fiberglass door for a cohesive look and added curb appeal. The homeowners are ecstatic about the modernization of their home and the better efficiency offered by the new windows.