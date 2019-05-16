New Fiberglass Door System Enhances Entryway

This Long Beach Island, New Jersey, homeowner had old patio doors as the primary entry doors to their home and they wanted a new front door that was modern and an entryway that was much more grand.

Because the entryway had been the size of double patio doors, we matched an entry door system with sidelights to fit the opening properly.

A beautiful new fiberglass entry door with full-light sidelights now makes a grand statement and makes the homeowner feel like they have a proper entryway.