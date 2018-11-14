New Fiberglass Entry Door Eliminates Draft in Philadelphia Home

The owner of this 28-year-old Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, home needed a new door that eliminated the draft in their home. The homeowner wanted a door that had the same dark color as the old door, but looked like wood without the maintenance and better durability.

We installed a beautiful fiberglass entry door for this project. The new entry door has updated the aesthetic of the home and eliminated the draft in the entryway.

The homeowners love that the new fiberglass entry door has the look of real wood with less maintenance.