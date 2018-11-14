<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Fiberglass Entry Door Makes Statement in Vincentown Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on November 14, 2018

Before

before image of vincentown home with new fiberglass entry door

After

after image of vincentown home with new fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Vincentown, NJ

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowner of this Vincentown, New Jersey, home wanted a larger door that would make a statement for the rest of the home. We removed the old transom to put in a 96-inch fiberglass door. The homeowner really wanted a larger door, but didn't want to sacrifice the light the transoms provided in the entryway.

We accomplished letting in light by putting decorative glass in the new entry door and installing new transoms that matched the entry door. The homeowner was ecstatic with the size and statement of the new front entry door.


