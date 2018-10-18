New Fiberglass Entry Door Updates Aesthetic of York Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on October 18, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
York, PA
Age of Structure:
2004
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
The homeowners of this 14 year old York, PA home wanted to replace their front entry door. They wanted to update the aesthetic of the home, but were concerned about finding the right size entry door that also matched the look of their home. Installing this beautiful black fiberglass entry door elevated the look of the entryway and dramatically increased curb appeal of the home.
