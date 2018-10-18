<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Fiberglass Entry Door Updates Aesthetic of York Home

Pella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on October 18, 2018

wreath decorates pella door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    York, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    2004

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowners of this 14 year old York, PA home wanted to replace their front entry door. They wanted to update the aesthetic of the home, but were concerned about finding the right size entry door that also matched the look of their home. Installing this beautiful black fiberglass entry door elevated the look of the entryway and dramatically increased curb appeal of the home.




