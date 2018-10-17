<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Fiberglass Entry Door Updates Furlong Home Entryway

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Furlong, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    10 years old

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowner of this 10-year-old Furlong, Pennsylvania, home needed to replace their old front entry door. They wanted to update the aesthetic of the home and wanted to get rid of the old painted steel door that was original to the home. 

We installed a fiberglass entry door with dark mahogany stain. The new fiberglass entry door matches the style of the home perfectly and allows more natural light into the home. 

The homeowner is very pleased with the look and functionality of their new front entry door. A special thank you to Toll Brothers, who we worked closely with on this project.

