New Fiberglass Entry Door Updates Furlong Home Entryway
October 17, 2018
on October 17, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Furlong, PA
Age of Structure:
10 years old
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
The homeowner of this 10-year-old Furlong, Pennsylvania, home needed to replace their old front entry door. They wanted to update the aesthetic of the home and wanted to get rid of the old painted steel door that was original to the home.
We installed a fiberglass entry door with dark mahogany stain. The new fiberglass entry door matches the style of the home perfectly and allows more natural light into the home.The homeowner is very pleased with the look and functionality of their new front entry door. A special thank you to Toll Brothers, who we worked closely with on this project.
