New Fiberglass Entry Door With High End Look
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on August 21, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Easton, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Front door
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Easton, PA home were needing to replace their aging front entry door and were looking for something that had a high-end look. We installed a fiberglass premium rustic grain door with hinge straps and Verona decorative glass. The fiberglass entry door gives the look of real wood without the maintenance, and the homeowners are loving their beautiful new entryway.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.