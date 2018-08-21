<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Fiberglass Entry Door With High End Look

PostedbyGeoff Geibel

on August 21, 2018

Before

philadelphia home gets new fiberglass front entry door

After

philadelphia new fiberglass entry door after image

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Easton, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowners of this Easton, PA home were needing to replace their aging front entry door and were looking for something that had a high-end look. We installed a fiberglass premium rustic grain door with hinge straps and Verona decorative glass. The fiberglass entry door gives the look of real wood without the maintenance, and the homeowners are loving their beautiful new entryway.





new fiberglass entry door in philadelphia home

