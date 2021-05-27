New Fiberglass Windows for Phil-Mont Christian Academy

Phil-Mont Christian Academy has been educating children in Philadelphia families since 1943. With windows nearly as old as the school, it was starting to look like time for a replacement.

The school was suffering from a poor heating system that left the south and west sides of the building overwhelmingly hot from the beating sun while the north side remained freezing cold. Our salesperson, Kevin Phillips, and the rest of our commercial team were able to find a solution!

We installed Impervia single-hung fiberglass windows with transoms throughout the school. We utilized two different types of glazing at each end of the building. This decision stems from the unique benefits each had in terms of Solar Heat Gain Coefficient, Shading Coefficient and Relative Heat Gain. In other words, the Natural Sun Glass used on the north side of the building allowed the sun's rays to penetrate and heat the area while the Sun Defense Glazing used on the south and west sides blocked the sun's rays keeping the area cool.

Finally, our team added clad panels to some of the transoms to allow the dated HVAC unit to vent without needing to reroute the system, which added to the building's ability to control the temperature. We further accommodated the school's needs by completing this project in two phases allowing them to spread the costs across consecutive years' budgets. The extended timeline eased the burden for installation and allowed the school to get the windows and features they truly wanted. We are grateful to have been able to work on this project and create a place where children can continue to grow and learn in a more comfortable environment.