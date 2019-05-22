New Front Windows Modernize Philadelphia Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on May 22, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Philadelphia, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of Home
Products Used:
This Philadelphia homeowner needed to replace an old bow window that was severely damaged and lacked energy efficiency.
We had to do a drywall full frame bow removal due to the level of damage in the window.
We replaced the damaged bow and installed three double-hung windows with a black finish. This replacement modernized the front of the home and matched the storm door perfectly. The homeowners are ecstatic about new look and modernization of their home!
