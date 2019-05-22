<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Front Windows Modernize Philadelphia Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on May 22, 2019

Before

Old, damaged bow window

After

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Philadelphia, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Vinyl Windows

This Philadelphia homeowner needed to replace an old bow window that was severely damaged and lacked energy efficiency.

We had to do a drywall full frame bow removal due to the level of damage in the window.

We replaced the damaged bow and installed three double-hung windows with a black finish. This replacement modernized the front of the home and matched the storm door perfectly. The homeowners are ecstatic about new look and modernization of their home!






