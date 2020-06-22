New Pella Entry Door adds Character to Philadelphia Home

Her old entry door was dark and plain and not only did she want to let more light in, she wanted to make the entry door stand out as well instead of it being a black blur on her entryway.

We installed a beautiful mahogany grain fiberglass entry door that completely eradicated the drafts being let into her home. She also chose a charcoal stain finish in a three-panel oval design for the door to keep the original deep color aesthetic but also let in more light to the inside of her entryway. In order to add a bit more color to the outside of the entryway, she chose a fossil colored frame, which really makes the door stand out, even with its deeper color. The replacement turned out beautifully and the homeowner loves her new door!