New Picture Window In Burlington Home

The homeowners of this 46 year old Burlington, NJ home needed to replace their windows throughout the home. They live on 35 acres of land and farm for a living. The homeowners love to connect with the outdoors and the peace it gives after a hard day. They didn't like the way the old casement windows broke up the beautiful outdoor views and wanted new windows that were more open. We installed wood casement and double-hung windows for this project. In order to give the homeowner more glass in their windows, we installed a large picture window in the back of the house.

The homeowner loves the new windows and loves being able to watch the birds and animals outside. They also commented that it stays much cooler in the summer sun with the Low-E glass.