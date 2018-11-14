New Sliding Patio Door Brightens Dining Room and Creates Space

The homeowner of this Abington, PA home wanted to update the look of the dining room and allow more natural light into their home. At first, the homeowner wanted to install a hinged French patio door because they felt it would match the aesthetic of the home the best. Right before install, the homeowner changed their mind and choose to install a sliding patio door due to the limited amount of space in the dining room.

We were able to switch their order and accommodate the aesthetic that they were looking for. We installed a sliding patio door for this project. The new sliding door provided the high end look the homeowner was wanting and it fits the space perfectly. The homeowner was extremely grateful they were able to get the look they wanted without having to sacrifice any of the space they needed in the dining room.