New Vinyl Windows Improve Energy Efficiency in Voorhees Home

on April 4, 2019

Before

before image of voorhees home with new vinyl double hung windows

After

outside after image of vorhees home with new vinyl double hung windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Voorhees, NJ

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Vinyl Windows, Double-Hung Windows

The homeowners of this Voorhees, NJ home were really struggling with their energy efficiency and determined that their old windows played a huge part in that. The homeowners choose to install vinyl double-hung windows. 

The vinyl replacement windows helped with the home's overall energy efficiency and the upgraded aesthetic was an added bonus for the homeowners.






