New Windows Bring Noise Reduction to Philadelphia Home
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on March 27, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Philadelphia, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of House
Products Used:
Casement Windows, Wood Windows, Architect Series Traditional
Located in downtown Philadelphia, this homeowner really wanted to reduce the amount of noise heard within the classic brick home. Being a brick home, it was extremely important to get exact measurements from an expert replacement sales rep.
The homeowner is very satisfied with the end result of the wood casement window replacement. The exterior black aluminum cladding has a beautiful aesthetic. A reduction in street noise was also very noticeable within the home.
