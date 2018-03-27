<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Windows Bring Noise Reduction to Philadelphia Home

PostedbyGeoff Geibel

on March 27, 2018

new casement windows reduce noise on downtown Philadelphia street

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Philadelphia, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of House

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Wood Windows, Architect Series Traditional

Located in downtown Philadelphia, this homeowner really wanted to reduce the amount of noise heard within the classic brick home. Being a brick home, it was extremely important to get exact measurements from an expert replacement sales rep. 

The homeowner is very satisfied with the end result of the wood casement window replacement. The exterior black aluminum cladding has a beautiful aesthetic. A reduction in street noise was also very noticeable within the home.






Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now