New Wood Casement Windows Add Modern Touch To Middle School in Bryn Mawr

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on June 24, 2022

Street view of modern brick building featuring newly replaced black modern windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Business

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Bryn Mawr, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1993

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Building

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Wood Windows

Shipley School wanted to give the West Middle School a modern update, and chose us for the job! We worked with MTD Construction to install wood casement windows on this building. 

The extra glass space that casement windows have let more natural light into the building and emphasize its fresh, modern look. The new wood casement windows will also let in lots of fresh air during the warmer months. The brown wood windows also help bring the whole aesthetic of the building together by complementing the building's brick and brown siding.

