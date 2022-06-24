New Wood Casement Windows Add Modern Touch To Middle School in Bryn Mawr
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on June 24, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Bryn Mawr, PA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1993
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Building
Products Used:
Shipley School wanted to give the West Middle School a modern update, and chose us for the job! We worked with MTD Construction to install wood casement windows on this building.
The extra glass space that casement windows have let more natural light into the building and emphasize its fresh, modern look. The new wood casement windows will also let in lots of fresh air during the warmer months. The brown wood windows also help bring the whole aesthetic of the building together by complementing the building's brick and brown siding.
