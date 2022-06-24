<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Wood Double-Hung Windows Replaced Old, Drafty Ones on Farmhouse

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on June 24, 2022

Before

page banner

After

Inside of white double-hung window on second story overlooking forest

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Zionsville, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Throughout the Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Wood Windows

Energy efficiency is important to many homeowners. This Zionsville, PA homeowner had old wood windows and had to wrap plastic around them to prevent drafts from coming in. They knew it was time to replace their windows with high-quality, energy-efficient ones and they chose us for the job.

Our team installed wood double-hung windows on the home to provide an energy-efficient solution. This homeowner stuck with double-hung windows because they offer many positives: They're easy to use and allow great ventilation. The interior trim was also replaced and scribed to the wall to complete the overall look of the new windows.

Not only do energy-efficient windows allow you to be comfortable in your home, no matter the temperature outside, but they also take the strain off your heating and cooling systems which can lower your utility bill. With our wood windows, you get outstanding energy efficiency and style.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

