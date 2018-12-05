New Wood Windows Bring Life to Historic 1920's Allentown Home

The homeowner of this 1920's Allentown, Pennsylvania, home was looking for a premium product that could match the look of the original windows. This project was unique because the new windows needed to fit the size of 34" x 79" and still be operable.

We installed our Architect Series® Reserve™ wood casement windows and were able to replicate the historic detail required. Our Architect Series® Reserve™ line provides historical accuracy that makes window replacement on historic homes simple.

The homeowner was pleasantly surprised at how well the new windows matched the original windows and was pleased with the better functionality as well.