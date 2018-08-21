New Wood Windows Match Interior Stain on Wilmington Home
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on August 21, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Wilmington, DE
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of Home
Products Used:
The owners of this Wilmington, Delaware, home needed to replace their windows. They wanted a custom interior color that would match the rest of their home.
We installed our Architect Series® Reserve™ wood casement windows and were able to match the interior color with a custom color, while the exterior is Poplar White. Our Architect Series® Reserve™ line provides historical accuracy that makes window replacement on historic homes simple.
