<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Wood Windows Match Interior Stain on Wilmington Home

PostedbyGeoff Geibel

on August 21, 2018

new wood casement windows give home beautiful view in philadelphia

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Wilmington, DE

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of Home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Wood Windows

The owners of this Wilmington, Delaware, home needed to replace their windows. They wanted a custom interior color that would match the rest of their home.

We installed our Architect Series® Reserve™ wood casement windows and were able to match the interior color with a custom color, while the exterior is Poplar White. Our Architect Series® Reserve™ line provides historical accuracy that makes window replacement on historic homes simple.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now