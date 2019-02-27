Pella Casement Windows Match Newark Home Perfectly
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on February 27, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Newark, DE
Age of Structure:
New Addition
Area of Structure Involved:
Attached Guest/Pool Home
Products Used:
The owner of this Newark, Delaware, home needed new casement windows to match the windows in the main house.
We installed wood casement windows for this project. The new windows match the windows in the main house perfectly and provide a lot of natural light into the guest/pool house.
We also installed a sliding patio door that matches the windows and allows easy access into the guest home and pool room.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.