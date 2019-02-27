<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella Casement Windows Match Newark Home Perfectly

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on February 27, 2019

outside of newark home with new wood casement windows

Project Scope

The owner of this Newark, Delaware, home needed new casement windows to match the windows in the main house.

We installed wood casement windows for this project. The new windows match the windows in the main house perfectly and provide a lot of natural light into the guest/pool house.

We also installed a sliding patio door that matches the windows and allows easy access into the guest home and pool room.

