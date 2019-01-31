Pella Collaborates With BH Design On Beautiful Downingtown Custom Home

BH Design + Build is a high end custom builder in the Philadelphia area. They needed windows and doors that fit not only their high-end and custom home, but also had quality craftsmanship.

The unique aesthetic of this beautiful new construction home in Downingtown, PA is the mix of modern and traditional elements within the home. We installed wood casement and double-hung windows with white exterior aluminum cladding. Our wood windows, accompanied by our french door, four panel sliding patio door, and fiberglass entry door married those two aesthetics perfectly, much like BH Design's goal of marrying the design and build process of building a new home.

This is a beautiful new construction home that has both traditional and modern elements. A big thanks to BH Design and Build for having us be a part of this amazing home.