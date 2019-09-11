Pella Lifestyle Series Windows Shine in New Log Cabin
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on September 11, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:Mifflintown, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire New Build Home
Products Used:
We partnered with KSM Log Homes to provide our Lifestyle Series windows for one of their beautiful new homes in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania.
The cabin has a beautiful and unique window design that really lets light into the home, which helps show off the natural beauty of the wood cabin.
We loved being a part of this project with KSM Log Homes. It's a beautiful example of how wood windows can really be a modern necessity for gorgeous and unique homes.
