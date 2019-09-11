Pella Lifestyle Series Windows Shine in New Log Cabin

We partnered with KSM Log Homes to provide our Lifestyle Series windows for one of their beautiful new homes in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania.

The cabin has a beautiful and unique window design that really lets light into the home, which helps show off the natural beauty of the wood cabin.

We loved being a part of this project with KSM Log Homes. It's a beautiful example of how wood windows can really be a modern necessity for gorgeous and unique homes.