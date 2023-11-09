Philadelphia New Construction Complete With Pella Windows

DESCRIPTION

23rd & Cherry is a state-of-the-art new construction in Logan Square, which is a brand new four-story rental community in one of Philadelphia's most sought-after neighborhoods – just one block from the Schuylkill River waterfront. PMC Property Group, Inc. helped facilitate this project; the architect was based in Chicago. This project featured a variety of Pella windows: Reserve Traditional direct-sets, Lifestyle direct-set fixed frames, Architect Reserve Contemporary direct-set fixed windows, and large Contemporary awning windows (some 73 inches tall).

These windows combined the natural beauty, energy efficiency, and strength of wood. Our wood windows are available in traditional, modern, or historic styles. Revel in the authenticity of meticulously designed windows created for those who refuse to settle for anything less than extraordinary. Available in Contemporary and Traditional styles, Pella Reserve windows help bring your vision to life with uncompromised attention to detail and intentional innovations. Pella Reserve Contemporary aluminum-clad wood awning windows embody pure contemporary style. They are simple and sophisticated with sleek, square-off sash profiles and innovative square grilles. Featuring our architect-inspired Saldo fold-away hardware, they are hinged at the top and open with a simple crank turn.

Pella Reserve Contemporary windows also offer: