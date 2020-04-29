<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood Windows, Patio Doors Refresh Historic Firehouse

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on April 29, 2020

Exterior of historic two-story red brick building with new black windows

Project Scope

We worked with SFI Properties in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to provide black wood windows and hinged patio doors for this beautifully renovated firehouse.

The black exterior finish against the bright red brick provides a beautiful contrast and a more modern look.

We love the way the final project turned out! Well done SFI Properties!

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

