Wood Windows, Patio Doors Refresh Historic Firehouse
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on April 29, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Philadelphia, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Building
Products Used:
We worked with SFI Properties in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to provide black wood windows and hinged patio doors for this beautifully renovated firehouse.
The black exterior finish against the bright red brick provides a beautiful contrast and a more modern look.
We love the way the final project turned out! Well done SFI Properties!
