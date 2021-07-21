Pella Reserve Windows Revamp The Met Philly

The Met was originally built in 1908 by Oscar Hammerstein. By the late 20th century, this historic building fell into disrepair. It was time to restore the Met to its former self, so we accepted the challenge. Our partners AOS Architects and Domus Inc. worked with our sales rep Kevin Camarote and chose to go with Pella Reserve double-hung wood exterior windows that were wrapped with a custom brickmold in our local Pottstown warehouse.

Our team spent countless hours in the field measuring to get every precise detail right so that the existing conditions could be replicated as closely as possible. The hard work from our field team was matched by the attention to detail required by our skilled warehouse carpenters to apply the brickmolds precisely as they were intended. The windows were then painted in our Pottstown warehouse to match the custom historic color. All of this was approved by the Philadelphia Historical Commission and the National Parks Service.

We are extremely proud to have been a part of the team that helped bring this historic venue back to its original glory.